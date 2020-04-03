Trains carrying cars, cement, stuck in Bengaluru amid lockdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Altogether six wagon trains carrying 13,000 tonnes of cement and three goods trains with cars are now stuck at different stations across Bengaluru Railway Division. A senior railway official told TNIE that rakes with cement bags are stuck at Doddaballapur, Kyatsandra (near Tumakuru railway station) and the satellite goods terminal at Whitefield.

“Rakes transporting cars are stuck at Nidvanda railway station,” he said. “The state government permits unloading of essential commodities and perishable items. The companies that require these goods hire local labour and somehow unload these items that come in our goods trains. However, labour is not available to unload nonessential items and this results in our trains getting stuck with these items on them,” he said. A senior official said, “State authorities need to come forward and help us out on this,” another official said.

The same is happening with steel being transported to other parts of the country, he added. Asked if goods trains were running at high speed now owing to the absence of passenger trains, a senior official in the operations section said, “The opposite has happened. We have been forced to impose speed restrictions because of reduced manpower. Track maintenance has been affected. So, as a precautionary measure, goods trains that generally travel at a speed of 75 km/hr have been asked to run at 50 km/hr presently.”