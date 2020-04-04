‘City schools need to lay emphasis on physical education’

Muneef Khan By

BENGALURU: When I think about issues in Bengaluru that require immediate attention, a proper traffic system is the first that comes to mind. It’s one of the biggest problems in the city with congestion in various parts. Even if one were to visit the airport, they would struggle. The state government along with state planners have to find a solution, maybe by widening roads or finding new routes. Take the Sarjapur Road for example, the traffic congestion on the road is a disaster.

Waste mismanagement and sewage is also at large and present on most roads. The BBMP is also in no position to clear it. In the times of the current pandemic, we are reminded of how cleanliness makes a difference. In the coming years, I would like to see the city have better and smoother roads. A certain amount of discipline in public is required. Students and individuals often violate rules and the police need to keep a closer watch.

To solve all these issues, the government and planners need to create awareness at grass-root levels with respect to waste disposal. During my time in Germany, I would notice that when people would de-board a train or a bus, they would look for the nearest disposal bin, even for their ticket stubs. Here it is the opposite. I am not praising the Prime Minister of India, but his initiatives have created a awareness on these subjects and the youth today are an example of the same.

Because of the good weather, various sports authorities have opened institutions in the city, may it be hockey, cricket or badminton. Sports is a field that Bengaluru must excel in, given the abundance of facilities. Physical education in academic sessions is something which we still lack. Bengaluru is an ideal place to run a physical education institute but there are hardly any good courses or colleges in this field. A lack of discipline is clearly missing and without it, there’s no sports.



I still feel that India is coming up, thanks to the great leaps in technology and strides in sports. The Prime Minister also brought initiatives like ‘Khelo India’. These sports initiatives have made a difference starting with youngsters. Sport is improving in some aspects. Space technology has come a long way and I see the country walking on the right path, the coming years have a lot to show but when it comes to discipline, we still lag behind in many areas. Solution: Follow the rules, whether you like it or not. The educated and the youth especially should be role models for others, and not break rules. If one doesn’t apply their education in practicality, then it’s only a waste.

