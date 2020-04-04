STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Corona-positive: Turmeric farmers see spike in demand

AMID the gloom of the novel coronavirus, there is something positive for farmers. The demand for turmeric has grown in local markets against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the gloom of the novel coronavirus, there is something positive for farmers. The demand for turmeric has grown in local markets against the backdrop of the pandemic. While turmeric, which contains curcumin that helps build immunity because of its anti-allergic and antibiotic properties, has been popular among households, it finds growing demand from pharmaceutical companies. In Andhra Pradesh, the government has entered into an agreement with farmers in Chintapalli to grow more organic turmeric to meet the demand from pharmaceutical industry.

The turmeric grown in the region has the highest curcumin content (5-7 per cent) which is ideal for pharmaceutical firms. Agriculture department commissioner Brijesh Kumar Dikshit told The New Indian Express such an agreement is a good idea, but no such communication has come from the Karnataka government. In Karnataka, turmeric is produced in Bidar, Chamarajnagar, Bagalkot, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Mandya districts.

According to statistics, 81,558 tonnes of the produce was grown in 12,987 in hectares in the state in 2019- 20. Horticulture department director B Venkatesh said 70 per cent of the turmeric grown in the state is bought by pharmaceutical firms. He said there has been a gradual increase in the demand for the produce. The demand from both the pharmaceutical sector and household consumers, is so much that the Karnataka Biodiversity Board and the forest department have been booking cases against firms for procuring turmeric illegally from forests.

“Many notices have been slapped on leading national and international brands and cases are under investigation. More cases have been coming to light since January when the COVID-19 issue surfaced,” said an official of the Board. Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder and CEO of Lawrencedale Agro Processing (Leaf), said regular turmeric has less curcumin (around 3-4 percent) compared to what is grown in Chintapalli. While pharmaceutical firms look at the varieties which have high curcumic content, masala producing firms make do with less curcumin content because they are keen on the colour, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp