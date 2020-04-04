STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC tells state to ensure transport of farm produce

In case transportation was not feasible, the state government must make arrangements for procurement of farm produces from farmers’ door-step, the bench said.

Published: 04th April 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a step to address rural distress due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to ensure smooth operation of farming activities and transportation of produces from farms to markets. Apart from benefitting farmers, the court said this would also ensure steady supply of essential commodities to consumers who were facing shortage of agricultural and horticultural produces following the lockdown.

The direction was issued by a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna during a special hearing held through video conferencing on public interest litigations on various issues arising due to the lockdown. In case transportation was not feasible, the state government must make arrangements for procurement of farm produces from farmers’ door-step, the bench said.

 “The state government will have to ensure that fertilizer, pesticides, seeds and agricultural equipment as well as repair services are available to farmers by allowing shops and establishments in this field to run their operations as per orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” it said. In its application before the court, the PUCL, a civil rights organisation, pointed out that due to non-availability of transport facilities, farmers have been forced to destroy their produces. The forum also contended that there was hindrance to the movement of produce from the police.

