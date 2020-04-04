STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How will we eat, ask worried Bengaluru’s senior citizens

The nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus has brought life to a standstill for many.

Senior citizens are unable to avail even the basic essentials in Bengaluru, as stores are refusing door deliveries | Vinod Kumar T

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sixty-nine-year-old ailing resident of Malleswaram, Malini Ananth, who lives with her also-ailing brother, a senior citizen too, was unable to get her ready-to-eat packets from a grocery store on Friday. She finally managed her lunch with whatever was there at home as she was unable to step out and the grocery shop owner refused to door-deliver the order as he was short of hands.

The nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus has brought life to a standstill for many. However, for the elderly, the situation looks even more grim  – they are fighting to stave off the possibility of starving in the absence of provisions being supplied at their doorsteps.

Delivery staff busy in stores
Thanks to people rushing to stores to stock up, shop owners who are overwhelmed with orders, are unable to spare their employees for making door deliveries to the seniors. And many elders are unable to step out on their own. Let alone not having vehicles at their disposal, senior citizens are unable to even walk the distance to get their daily provisions. With a majority of them requiring medication, a proper meal is a must, but the prevailing situation does not grant them one without a struggle.

“I tried calling several grocery stores in the neighbourhood, but none of them were willing to do door-deliver the ready-to-eat items that I wanted to buy for my lunch,” said Malini. Senior citizen Meera Kiran, a resident of Yelahanka, has arthritis and lives alone in an apartment. Though prior to the lockdown, a few people from the neighbourhood had volunteered to deliver essentials to the elderly, it has now become difficult to do so considering curfew passes are required to go around. 

Helping hands
Here’s more help for senior citizens and the needy from those who have volunteered to ensure supplies reach them: Mahita Nagaraj (9591168886); Tanya Ballal (9611256441/ 9742541845); Imperio (903599922); Foodcrate (7406667474); Sapaad (080-41613763)

