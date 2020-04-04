STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka gets Rs 395 crore from Centre to fight disasters

The Union finance ministry on Friday released the first instalment of the Centre’s share of the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF).

Published: 04th April 2020 06:14 AM

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union finance ministry on Friday released the first instalment of the Centre’s share of the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF). Out of Rs 11,067 crore of SDRMF to be shared among 27 States, Rs 395.5 crore was released to Karnataka as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

The allocation comes at a time when Karnataka, much like the rest of the country, is struggling to deal with the crisis emerging from the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to floods in August last year, cut in the state’s share of devolution of funds for the fiscal year 2020-2021, delay in payments of GST compensation as well as rollback on the Centre’s share in centrally sponsored schemes, Karnataka is already reeling under financial crunch.

However, the first installment of the Centre’s share of SDRMF is likely to help the government’s efforts in tackling the crisis. The union government is yet to release part GST compensation for October-November and full GST compensation for December-January. “We have so far received part GST compensation for October- November.

We are yet to receive compensation for December- January. Compensation for February-March is anyway due only in the following fiscal year. Dues are about Rs 5000 crore,” said Ekroop Kaur, secretary to government (budget and resources). The Centre’s shares in SDRMF for other neighbouring states are: Rs 1611 crore for Maharashtra, Rs 157 crore for Kerala, Rs 510 crore for Tamil Nadu, Rs 559.5 crore for Andhra Pradesh and Rs 224.5 crore for Telangana.

