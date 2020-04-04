STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Love in the time of lockdown

Monika Raghavan gets ready in the evenings, puts on her best outfit, dabs her favourite perfume and applies make-up; she is all set for her date.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monika Raghavan gets ready in the evenings, puts on her best outfit, dabs her favourite perfume and applies make-up; she is all set for her date. She is not stepping out anywhere given the lockdown, but is seeing a beau based in New York City through Tinder. No, it’s not a new date. She’s been chatting with him for several days and they have decided to sit facing each other every weekend to make it feel like the real date. Says Monika, a 28-year-old marketing professional, “The solitude, though it has been just a few days, has given me time to delve deep inside myself.

Away from the din of traffic and office routine I am getting to understand what I want from my life, what I expect from a certain relationship.” She’s already making plans for a trip with her love interest once the notice for the lockdown to get over is issued.

On the other hand, those who have already been dating and have found their love interests online are preparing to take it to a different level. It’s not just the emotional bond that they are trying to cement. For some, it’s related to physical and mental health as well. Shankar, a 26-year-old entrepreneur living in a gated community at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad jogs holding his phone right in front of him. He logs in to Bumble, a face appears and it’s for Lalita, his love interest, a lawyer who lives in Bengaluru.

Informs Shankar, “We both decided to spend this quarantine time with each other via Facetime. We do yoga together face to face. We even follow a guided meditation.” Few have gone a step ahead for their partners. Sumit Mehrotra from Kanpur has been living in Hyderabad for the past five years.

He found his girlfriend through OkCupid and now both of them are helping each other in spiritual growth, not just by sharing the screenshots of spiritual e-books, but also dissecting the same through discussions. He says, “I am thankful that we got this solitude time. We wouldn’t have matured spiritually had we not got this time. Can’t wait for a beautiful time ahead with her when the state borders open and I can fly to her city.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp