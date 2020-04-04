STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Net gains

With the coronavirus lockdown in full swing, companies are looking at new ways, like webinars and online solutions, to maintain relations with stakeholders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The event and experiential marketing industry has been worst hit, feels Riaz Basha, anchor, business host, event evangelist, pointing out that the COVID-19 pandemic has swept clean all great opportunities. “As corporate companies decide how to recover losses, they will first look to cut the frills. That means the number of events will be reduced. We can recover from this by innovating and keeping the engine running,” he says.kk

Looking at the challenges and the way forward in changing scenarios, Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra, and Raghunandan Rao, Global Marketing Head - Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, among others will talk to an online audience about reinventing businesses in the changing times of the coronavirus, at the Lockdown Summit 2020.

Organised by Tessarakt Experiential, a firm focused on delivering futuristic experiences, Rahil Mehdi, the founder and managing director of the firm, says, “Many of us have already begun our tryst with digital, offering a variety of online solutions to clients to keep their relationships with their stakeholders alive.

Technology, however, isn’t the only solution. Human interaction is the most important part of experiential marketing and the way forward is cracking the balance between man and machine. Branding, content and design will also play a key role in the revival of our industry,” he explains.Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra is looking at addressing how companies can engage with users online, develop new formats and newer channels. “In this tough time, we should come together and share knowledge with each other, keeping the consumer at the heart of our responses and doing what is right for them,” he says.

Our understanding of the brand world will go beyond services and integrating various platforms, with this being the new normal, believes Rajesh KV, founder partner, CAB Experiences, who will be participating in the webinar. “Experiential marketing has been hit hard as social distancing has taken away human connections,” he says, adding that ‘phygital’ will be the primary shift – the connection between physical and digital platforms will be stronger than ever.

 Brand guru Harish Bijoor, who is now hosting back-to-back webinars, was prepared for this crisis six years ago. “We had suggested to our clients that they can be smart about things rather than bearing the cost of hosting us, by going for webinars,” says Bijoor, who has conducted around 4-5 webinars. Most of his clients are from Middle East, South East countries and major Indian cities.

