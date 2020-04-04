On again, off again: No more free food at Indira Canteens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday did a complete flip-flop by deciding to stop providing food free of cost to the poor and needy, at the government-run Indira Canteens in Bengaluru. The canteens, that were recently re-opened to provide free food to the poor and homeless suffering due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will now revert to the earlier system of providing food at subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, the government decided to provide Rs 1,000 financial assistance to 15 lakh construction workers in the state. This will be in addition to Rs 1,000 deposited in their bank accounts recently. The labour department will provide Rs 300 crore for the same from the Construction Workers’ Fund. The decision to discontinue providing free food at Indira Canteens and providing additional financial assistance to construction workers was taken during the ministers’ meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday.

“There were complaints about the quality and quantity of food served at Indira Canteens,” Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, justifying the government’s decision. The canteens were closed after positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru, and the government ordered their reopening to help the poor after the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

“It has been done to prevent misuse, but we will continue with the old system of providing food at subsidised rates. Our government has provided required rations to each and every family,” Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said after the ministers’ meeting. The DyCM said the government will provide all assistance to migrant workers and others who require rations. At the meeting, the CM directed officials to ensure the supply of rations to migrant workers and to provide them with drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities.