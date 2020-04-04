By Express News Service

BENGALURU: COVID-19 cannot be taken lightly. One can imagine the fatality of it by the alarming number of causalities we have got, even if India took strict precautions while it was in its beginning stage. Following the basic steps like sanitising and quarantining can help stop the spread of the virus. Rather than complaining about how boring it is to be at home, please understand that it’s the need of the hour.

Anitha Kholay

International rallyist

and fashion designer

You can utilise this time in many ways, like discovering something new about yourself or bonding with your family, which otherwise you would have missed due to your busy schedule. You can also make sure you get enough nutrition to boost your immunity.

While I consider myself to be one of the lucky ones who feel secure that my family and I are not running out of food stocks, it might not be same for many. So please try not to hoard food material because that could deprive people of their minimal requirement.

Also, please be generous with your help at home. All my house helps are on paid leave. Their health matters too, so try to tip a little more, it could be of massive help to them. This is a phase and it is definitely going to pass but it is important to keep the humane side alive during a crisis.