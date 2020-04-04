Sublime or ridiculous?

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s hard to know what to say during these unprecedented times. It is a time in which the entire world (except China) is on edge, fearful and utterly uncertain about the future. But one thing I do know for certain. A lot of introspection about the meaning of life is going on. At this rate, our worldly Harley Davidson-driving bearded ‘gurus’ may lose their edge over their gullible wide-eyed disciples who would have figured out things on their own accord! Even my household helps have turned philosophical. Whenever I chat with them on the phone (they are an intrinsic part of my family), I find their conversations tinged with sighs and clicks of their tongues as they eloquently spout about the futility of being materialistic.

I agree with them in parts mainly because their ‘gyan’ has oodles of indisputable logic mixed with an element of the mystical. Watch out, all you Godmen who prey on the weak… the house-help is here to give you a run for your money! Now that the fear of dying like flies has shifted slightly from our shores to that of first world nations, the various articles and blogs that abound, are either terribly optimistic (turmeric and basil leaves are cures for Covid-19) or terribly pessimistic (Arey! Just wait and watch. The government is hiding numbers.

A whole village was wiped out and the survivors have infiltrated all the states in the country. We are doomed!). Some of us (the privileged few) have started playing inane games on social media. Invariably 99 people are tagged in a sari challenge or an evening wear challenge. Hilarious memes are popping up and it’s good to see that people haven’t lost their sense of humour or their ability to be inane! Rumours galore, conspiracy theories, death and doom, jokes and memes, and women and men dressing up and challenging each other, are taking over social media and the internet. Viva! human nature… from the sublime to the ridiculous! As human nature is quasi predictable, it does not come as a surprise that now I see vestiges of hope and grit seeping into everybody’s conversations.

The sheer panic and wild-eyed uncertainty in people’s voices have been replaced with a more steely resolve. The younger generation is quite unstoppable. They are figuring out ways of moving their work completely online and coming up with innovative measures to do so. They are less afraid and refuse to be bogged down with unproductive conversations. They are maintaining physical distancing but not socially cutting themselves off. I was quite pleasantly surprised to see my kids having frequent virtual sundowners and brunches with their friends.

They are drinking the best champagne and single malts in my best crystal glasses and having a whale of a time with friends who are doing the same sitting in their houses. My introspection has led me to believe that people have different coping mechanisms. There have been times where I am so depressed that I don’t want to get out of bed. But mundane things like cooking for my family (who luckily are all locked down with me), or having loud arguments over the rules of Monopoly, suddenly make me aware of my privileged life. And, I am damned if I’m going to apologise for it! We have all worked, played and made something out of nothing.

Right now, I feel we are on a level playing field. I am less privileged than either the Tatas or Ambanis, and there are a lot of people less privileged than I am. The Universe has been kind and cruel in equal measure. But at the end of the day, when I spoke to Laxmi, my cook, about her being cramped in her 10x10 home, she said, “It’s okay, amma. I have my children.” Let’s be thankful for what’s there, and not angry for what’s not.