Vehicles can be used for specific purposes: Govt 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna issued this direction while hearing a public interest litigation through video conferencing during a special sitting.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday said that the Director General and Inspector General of Police should instruct the state police to allow people to use two- or four-wheelers for specific purposes like buying medicines and other essential items.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna issued this direction while hearing a public interest litigation through video conferencing during a special sitting. The PIL pointed out that people were not being allowed to use vehicles even if it was to purchase essential items. It contended that people use vehicles as in many places, they cannot get medicines or groceries at a walkable distance.    

In response, the Additional Advocate General submitted that police would not object if people specifically disclosed that they were going to purchase medicines or groceries. The bench asked the DG&IGP to
clarify this in the circular to be issued as per an earlier order seeking direction to the police to restrain themselves from canning.

