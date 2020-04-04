You’ve got mail! Post services back to full strength

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mail vans bearing parcels and letters to different districts began their journey on Friday from the General Post Office and the Rail Mail Service Post Office where sorting of mails was done at a feverish pace in the last couple of days.

Since the national lockdown since March 25, tonnes of delivery items have been piling up with the Bengaluru postal department which as been functioning only with skeletal staff. Post offices across the state are gradually limping back to near-normalcy with more than 90 per cent of them opening up. Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo said, “A total of 8,457 post offices have been opened till Thursday out of nearly 9,000 offices in the Circle. We have carried out sorting of all items at a record pace.”

While mail to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai could be transported via Blue Dart cargo flights, operations in the state could not be done bearing in mind the safety of its staff. The ministry of communications had on March 30 called upon the need to open all post offices to disburse social security pensions and carry out Direct Transfer of Benefits.

“We are taking care that our staff are well protected with masks and sanitisers. Either they bring it from home or we supply it to them here,” Lobo said. Meanwhile, within Bengaluru, the local delivery postal staff are presently delivering Speed Post or Registered Post articles. Staff call up recipients and ask them whether they would come to the post office or whether they want it delivered to their doorstep.

Medicines prioritised

Booking clerks ask people whether medicines need to be delivered urgently. If so, it is given priority. The department recently arranged delivery for people with disability who needed special nutrition.