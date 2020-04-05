After go corona, it’s burn corona!

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP MLA and former health minister S A Ramdas from Mysuru has come under fire both online and offline after he claimed that the prime minister’s call to light lamps on Sunday night has scientific backing and that the diyas would kill the virus.

A video of the MLA distributing diyas and candles for free among Mysureans in which Ramdas claims that the light would attract viruses from the dark and burn them to death has gone viral. He also claims that there is scientific grounding for such an exercise and would destroy viruses inside houses just as the shutdown was destroying viruses outside.