STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Big picture for little viewers

This online film festival for children, which will conclude on April 20, has a bouquet of movies from across the world

Published: 05th April 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Music, dance, language lessons... these are just some of the ways in which Bengaluru parents are trying to keep their children entertained amid the current lockdown. To make it more educative and entertaining for them, Syed Sultan Ahmed, MD and Chief Learner at LXL Ideas,  which creates experiences for students through films, events, publications, research and training, is organising International Kids Film Festival, wherein one movie will be screened a day until April 20. The festival began on April 1. 

The event is usually organised at schools in November-December, when about 100 films from over 40 countries and 35 languages are screened at the premises for students and their families. But Ahmed decided to go ahead with an online screening due to the time on hand now for both kids and parents. “We want to provide films that are well made, and which are not easily available. We believe that cinema teaches everything, be it world culture or languages, better than any other medium. We are looking at engaging children in a meaningful and educative manner,” says Ahmed.

The festival has free registration, and includes films that are ideally meant for those between the ages of 8 and 16 years, to be watched with family. While Chinese Whispers, an Indian film in English and Hindi, deals with racial discrimination, Einstein-Rosen, an animated film from Spain, is about curiosity and science fiction. Little Magician, a live action Indian film in English, talks about sensitivity to parents, and German animation, Chika, The Dog in the Ghetto, looks at war, conflict, family, friendship and survival.

When the film festival was organised last year, the screening took place in 10,000 schools in 40 countries. This time, schools which the organisers usually work with, have sent circulars to parents, which has boosted the number of participants. It’s quite different from the usual experience, says Ahmed, adding that there’s a different joy in seeing how people are responding to the films, with the fun lying in sharing and likes.  Registrations can be done on www.myikff.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp