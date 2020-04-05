STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt lowers its free milk target

considering the pressure the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is under, the state government on Saturday evening revised its earlier order of free milk supply from 8.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the pressure the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is under, the state government on Saturday evening revised its earlier order of free milk supply from 8.10 lakh litres to 7.75 lakh litres. The order was revised after assessing the milk supplied and available with KMF to distribute free to the needy. To fill the gap of 0.35 lakh litres, the KMF has asked private players to chip in. 

KMF Managing Director BC Sateesh told TNSE that on Thursday, the state government had demanded 8.10 lakh litres. But on Friday, the first day, only 4.09 lakh litres could be supplied and on Saturday morning, 8.10 lakh litres was supplied. 

“We (KMF) procure 68-70 lakh litres per day, of which 40-42 lakh litres is supplied to regular consumers. Another 42 lakh litres is powdered. The remaining 7-7.5 lakh litres was earlier supplied every day to Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana and Andhara Pradesh and to hotels and malls. But it has stopped due to the lockdown.

This excess milk is being supplied free. So far, no milk sachets have come back, which explains the need,” he said. Another KMF official said that the government had asked for 8.10 lakh litres based on the number of slums and dwellers. There are 8.89 lakh slum-dwellers in the state, of which the largest chunk (4.09 lakh) is in Bengaluru.  The official said KMF is finding it difficult to supply milk to homes before 7am and to manufacture packing material due to labour shortage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp