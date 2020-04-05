Kambala runner grounded for now

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything had gone as planned, Srinivasa Gowda would have started his athletic training at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru. However, the coronavirus lockdown changed things. Now, Gowda will start his training from Moodabidri.

In February this year, Gowda (30) rose to fame when he managed to run a 142m track in just 13.62 seconds, breaking many records. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju even offered him training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI). He was felicitated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at Vidhana Soudha

The change in plan left Gowda dejected, initially. However, later he said that he will complete all the Kambala competitions before coming to Bengaluru. This year, Gowda participated in all 15 Kambala tournaments, and won 49 races under various categories. President of Kambala Academy Gunapal Kadamba, who has been Gowda’s Kambala coach since 2011, told The New Sunday Express that Gowda will not be able to go to Bengaluru in April for coaching due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, they have planned something different for Gowda -- they will coach him in Moodabidri, which is about 6km from his village. The track is maintained by Alva’s Education Foundation. Founder Mohan Alva will help Gowda through Alva’s coach Shantharam.

“Instead of sending him directly to SAI, we will coach him here, preparing him physically and mentally. He also needs to be trained in running with shoes. He will be trained barefoot and then with shoes. However, this can be done only after the lockdown ends. He was to be felicitated on March 22 at a big event, which got postponed,” said Kadamba. A present, Gowda is at home, looking for work.