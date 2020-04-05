No differences with health minister: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said there are no differences between him and Health Minister B Sriramulu.“Sriramulu, who is like my brother, and I are working together to fight COVID-19. What is the need for any publicity for us?” Sudhakar questioned.

Stating that such reports are not true, Sudhakar said people who spread such rumours were more dangerous than the coronavirus and that they would not have any impact on him.

To avoid any slip-up in the government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, the CM directed education minister S Suresh Kumar to brief the media about any developments. Since Thursday, Suresh Kumar has been briefing the media about the state’s efforts to contain the virus.