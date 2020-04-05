Supply of essentials will be smooth: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday assured people that there would be seamless supply of essential commodities, despite the lockdown to contain the coronavirus.“They listed various problems in the supply of essential commodities which will be rectified. We will streamline supplies,” the CM told mediapersons after holding a meeting with ministers, MPs, legislators, the mayor and deputy mayor of Bengaluru.

The CM on Friday apprised elected representatives from the state capital of the measures taken by the government. “Many suggested strict enforcement of lockdown and intensifying policing, which will be done,” he said, adding that the government efforts had earnd it both bouquets and brickbats.“A couple of them complained of hunger, but I challenge that not a single person is suffering from hunger,” the CM said, referring to opposition leaders’ allegation of people suffering due to the lockdown.

The CM has directed the food and civil supplies department to provide ration to even those without ration cards. Opposition leaders had complained that ration was not provided to those without cards.The CM explained that free food at Indira Canteens was stopped, as the facility was being misused. “The government will restore it if the situation demands,” the chief minister said.Yediyurappa said that they have issued a strict warning to private hospitals which are closed or not treating people.

Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said most leaders appreciated the government’s efforts. He said that under the PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 2,000 is being deposited into farmers’ bank accounts by April 10. After a suggestion from elected leaders, the government decided to give half-a-litre of milk instead of one litre, free to all families in slums, till April 14.Suresh Kumar said that the thinking in the government is to lift the lockdown in a phased manner and details would be worked out details by April 14.