Visit camps for migrant workers to verify facilities: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to provide a district-wise list with the details of camps set up for migrant workers, to the Secretaries of the respective District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs).

Hearing the PUCL’s interlocutory application raising the issue related to migrant workers in the special sitting conducted through a video conference on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna directed that, “the respective DLSAs should ensure that either they or their volunteers randomly visit few camps in different parts of the respective districts to ascertain the condition with reference to infrastructure and facilities provided.”

“The report of DLSA secretaries should be submitted to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, who should compile the same and place it before the court on April 7, 2020, the next date of hearing”, the bench said. The counsel of PUCL stated that 10,718 migrant workers have complained that they have not received ration. Taking note of it, the bench said that PUCL should submit the comprehensive list of the 10,718 migrant workers to state along with particulars.