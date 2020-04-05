STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Visit camps for migrant workers to verify facilities: HC

The counsel of PUCL stated that 10,718 migrant workers have complained that they have not received ration.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to provide a district-wise list with the details of camps set up for migrant workers, to the Secretaries of the respective District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs).

Hearing the PUCL’s interlocutory application raising the issue related to migrant workers in the special sitting conducted through a video conference on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna directed that, “the respective DLSAs should ensure that either they or their volunteers randomly visit few camps in different parts of the respective districts to ascertain the condition with reference to infrastructure and facilities provided.”

“The report of DLSA secretaries should be submitted to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, who should compile the same and place it before the court on April 7, 2020, the next date of hearing”, the bench said. The counsel of PUCL stated that 10,718 migrant workers have complained that they have not received ration. Taking note of it, the bench said that PUCL should submit the comprehensive list of the 10,718 migrant workers to state along with particulars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp