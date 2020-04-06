Company manager held for sexually harassing employee 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman employee of a finance company filed a sexual harassment case against her manager for misbehaving with her in a lift recently. The company is located in Bellandur. The police arrested the accused Shantharaju, a resident of Bellandur.

A police officer said that the incident was reported a month ago and the victim, a 29 -year-old, had complained to the internal complaints committee (ICC) in the office. Since they did not take any action against Shantharaju, she filed a complaint with the police.

The police arrested him after checking CCTV footage. She stated in her complaint that that she joined the company in 2019. Shantharaju would call her on the phone at night. As she started avoiding his calls, he would humiliate her in front of her colleagues.