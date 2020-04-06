Mindtree staffer discharged, to see family after weeks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Venkat Raghava P, a 50-year-old employee of Mindtree, was the fourth patient who tested positive for coronavirus with a travel history to the US via London. He made sure he got himself tested the same day he came back and isolated himself. “If you are mentally strong you can do it,” said Venkat, who tested negative and was discharged recently from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest and Diseases.

Venkat left for Los Angeles via London in the first week of March. On his way back via London, he had a fever. “There were a lot of Chinese and Italians on the flight, and I probably picked up the virus there,” he said. “When I reached KIA on March 8, of ficials just screened me and sent me home. I went to RGICD, where they tested me and asked me isolate myself at home.

I got a call later saying I was tested positive. I went back to the hospital and they put me in an isolation ward,” he said. “At nights, my fever hit 103 degrees, making it difficult to sleep. After two weeks, I had no fever. The tests came negative and I was discharged. I’m still staying away from home till April 6, which is my last day of quarantine. I will then be able to see my family after so long,” he said.