NSS volunteers spread COVID awareness

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: StudentS of the National Service Scheme have not been deterred by the lockdown, and are doing their bit by spreading awareness on COVID-19 via videos, quizzes, etc. Following an online training to 50 universities in Karnataka, Bangalore University, Bengaluru Central University and Bengaluru North University have begun providing information on the origin, spread and preventive measures to their NSS officers/co-ordinators.

The coordinators are given the responsibility to train volunteers. “Simple practices such as converting old newspapers into little napkins that can be used to open the gate or correct method of sorting groceries and even ways to handle those under home quarantine are being taught,” said Dr Satish Gowda, NSS co-ordinator of Bangalore University.

While some colleges have started creating quizzes around COVID-19, students from the law school at Bangalore University have made an awareness videos for the public. BU vice-chancellor K R Venugopal called the awareness programme the ‘first-of-its-kind’.