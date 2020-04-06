STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top cop meets Muslim clerics, allays fears

Centre has stated that the religious congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin area has significantly contributed to the increase of Covid 19 cases in India.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao held a meeting with top Muslim clerics headed by Amir-e-Shariat Maulana Sagheer Ahmed at the Arabic College on Tannery Road on Sunday to take them into confidence and allay their fear of being targeted following the Tablighi Jamaat incident.

Centre has stated that the religious congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin area has significantly contributed to the increase of Covid 19 cases in India. The commissioner spoke to top Muslim clerics and told them that if anyone is showing symptoms of the deadly virus, they should come forward for the sake of their own families and others.

He assured them that police will not spare people who are spreading fake news targeting  the community. 
The top cop sought support of Muslim clerics to help the government fight against the deadly virus. “We have to fight this pandemic together,” Rao appealed.

