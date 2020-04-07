STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka villages keep eye on coronavirus with 6,021 teams

The role of ASHA workers has been immense in keeping rural Karnataka informed of COVID-19.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While 16 of 30 districts in Karnataka, largely cities and towns, have reported cases of COVID-19, rural Karnataka has upped vigilance against the spread of the virus. Thanks to 6,021 ‘task forces’ at every panchayat level, online training modules on YouTube, a buzzing Telegram channel and hundreds of accredited social health activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse-Midwife (ANM) and primary healthcare givers, the Karnataka government is equipped to carry out a door-to-door fever survey.

The task force at every gram panchayat level, headed by the panchayat president, is acting as the government’s realtime feedback machinery, apart from implementing protocols for newcomers into each village and reporting illness.

“One task force at every panchayat level has been set up with one member from each village. They have been trained via YouTube live. Updates, including photographs of each activity, are shared on a Telegram channel by panchayat development officials,” said LK Atheeq, principal secretary, rural development and panchayat raj. The department has set protocols on newcomers to villages.

“The village task force takes any person who has come into the village for basic checkup to the primary healthcare centre doctors, or ANM or ASHA workers. The newcomers are advised on treatment or quarantine, depending on whether they show symptoms,” he added. Photographs and details of each person entering the village are uploaded onto a Telegram group, along with pictures of following protocols.

The role of ASHA workers has been immense in keeping rural Karnataka informed of COVID-19. They are going door-to-door for survey. “We currently have one ASHA worker for every 1,000 persons. In a day, an ASHA worker covers about 60 houses. It takes them a week to survey an entire village,” Atheeq said. The data thus collected will be compiled over next week by the department to check for unusual spike, if any, in cases of fever, cold, cough, breathing problems etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Karnataka
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp