Patients show signs of guilt, doctors to the rescue

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 tend to show signs of guilt and fear – especially about their family members also testing positive – doctors and counsellors involved in telephonic counselling have found. Moreover, these patients go on to even blame themselves for going abroad and “spreading” the virus, in the event of any relative testing positive.

Explaining the nature of such cases, Dr Rajani Parthasarathy, Deputy Director, Mental Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said: “We counsel them by saying that they did not contract or spread the virus deliberately. What happened to them is beyond their control. Relatives often call them and make it a bigger issue than it actually is, by saying ‘I am so sorry’, etc., which is not necessary, as it’s just like any other viral infection. This can make them more irritable.”

Some people experience sleep disturbances, jet lag, difficulty in adjusting to the food and hospital environment. Counsellors tell them to be more altruistic at this point, and that it is their duty to contain the virus for the good of everyone. Then they become more cooperative.

Many COVID patients face stigma from their apartment and house owners, wherein they are told things like: “…because of you, we have to be quarantined”.

“Few of them have been taken in well by the community, but when some are on the verge of discharge, owners express concern. Some even ask them to vacate. We all need to cooperate and support each other during this time of crisis,” Dr Rajani said. In telephonic counselling sessions, doctors realise that most of the anxiety is due to a lack of information.