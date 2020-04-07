People with alcohol withdrawal symptoms seek medical help

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: People given to their daily drinking habit are now falling sick with extreme alcohol withdrawal symptoms in the absence of availability of liquor since the 21-day lockdown began on March 25.“The Psychiatry Emergency Services wing at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), on an average, is treating 15 to 20 patients per day with alcohol withdrawal delirium,” according to Dr Prathima Murthy, Head of the Department, Psychiatry.

“Some of the withdrawal symptoms mimic COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and chest infection. Those with symptoms are being sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and other government testing laboratories for COVID-19. None of the patients who have come to NIMHANS for alcohol withdrawal symptoms have tested positive for the virus so far,” she said.

She said the patient’s history of alcohol use is taken to find out when he stopped drinking. “They need to be detoxified and counselled along with appropriate medicines. We prescribe patients with alcohol withdrawal symptoms prescription drugs like Benzodiazepine and anti-craving drugs like Acamprosate, Naltrexone and Baclofen along with vitamin supplements. They are offered tele-counselling,” said Dr Prathima Murthy.

She added that there are alcohol users, who maybe witnessing some mild symptoms like reduced sleep and craving. “Those with milder symptoms should settle down with good nutrition; plenty of fluids; good hygiene and sleep,” added the seniormost psychiatrist.