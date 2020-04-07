By Express News Service

This lockdown is in many ways an eye opener for a lot of us. It gives us a real glimpse of how we take nature for granted in so many ways. This lockdown gives us an opportunity to stop and take a moment and assess or reassess our lives and the direction in which it’s going. There will be days that are frustrating being locked in, but one thing that will certainly help would be acceptance of the situation. Often we miss that aspect under stressful situations. This is surely a time for us to hit reset in a few or many aspects of our lives and restart again with renewed vigor.

This is the right time to think to give new perspective to your lives by accessing the old ones. Get to spend more time with family and try and find a way to address your frustrations positively. These are things I’ve learnt from when I’ve suffered injuries and have to be at home for a period of time with no other choice. It’s a matter of perception in those times. Your perception will determine how you will feel and go through such a period of forced break. If we keep a positive attitude and mindset then we will go through these situations with ease and least discomfort.

And when you do face discomfort in the form of frustration of being locked in, it won’t last long because of your positive attitude. This period is but a pause in the entire journey of our lives. We have a choice to let this break serve us in a very positive way. Let’s be aware to stay in and stay hygienic and be responsible.