STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stay safe

This lockdown is in many ways an eye opener for a lot of us. It gives us a real glimpse of how we take nature for granted in so many ways.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

This lockdown is in many ways an eye opener for a lot of us. It gives us a real glimpse of how we take nature for granted in so many ways. This lockdown gives us an opportunity to stop and take a moment and assess or reassess our lives and the direction in which it’s going. There will be days that are frustrating being locked in, but one thing that will certainly help would be acceptance of the situation. Often we miss that aspect under stressful situations. This is surely a time for us to hit reset in a few or many aspects of our lives and restart again with renewed vigor. 

This is the right time to think to give new perspective to your lives by accessing the old ones. Get to spend more time with family and try and find a way to address your frustrations positively. These are things I’ve learnt from when I’ve suffered injuries and have to be at home for a period of time with no other choice. It’s a matter of perception in those times. Your perception will determine how you will feel and go through such a period of forced break. If we keep a positive attitude and mindset then we will go through these situations with ease and least discomfort.

And when you do face discomfort in the form of frustration of being locked in, it won’t last long because of your positive attitude. This period is but a pause in the entire journey of our lives. We have a choice to let this break serve us in a very positive way. Let’s be aware to stay in and stay hygienic and be responsible.

  •  Robin Uthappa Cricketer
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp