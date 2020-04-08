Cabs for non-COVID emergencies  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Health B Sriramulu flagged off 100 Ola and Uber cabs on Tuesday to be used for non-COVID medical emergencies.An order from the Health and Family Welfare Department noted that citizens were finding it tough to go the hospital due to lack of transport. Hence, app-based cabs can be booked for non-COVID medical emergencies such as dialysis, chemotherapy, organ transplant and radiation therapy.

The charges will be minimum without any additional service or extra charges. The cabs will only ferry people from their houses to hospital and back and report the details to the government.Each vehicle will have a display in front and back as Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, “Medical Emergency Service Vehicle” Non-COVID in red.

The vehicle can be booked by calling dedicated numbers 9154153917, 9154153918, 9154153919 or by logging into Uber app under Uber Essential and Ola app under Ola Emergency. The health department has issued instructions to be strictly followed.

dos and don’ts

Windows to be kept open. AC not to be switched on

The driver and patient attender must wear mask

One manager level staff to be assigned to each zone to monitor vehicles. Contact numer to be shared with health department