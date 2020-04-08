STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘HC says no gathering to be allowed’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government for not strictly implementing the lockdown put in place to prevent mass congregations, thereby checking the spread of COVID-19. During a special sitting held through video conference, when the counsel of a petitioner pointed out that permission was granted for Bengaluru Karaga to be celebrated, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna said “The state government must show zero tolerance to breach of this condition and law enforcement agencies must come down with heavy hands in case of violation of Clause 9 of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

