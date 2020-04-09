Don’t visit distributors for Ujwala booking: IOC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Union government announced three free 14.2 kg LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana, the Indian Oil Corporation said customers should avoid visiting distributors for booking gas refills in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. No additional documents are required for availing the free refills under the Ujjwala scheme and booking can be done on phone.

In case of need to visit distributors under exceptional circumstances, customers should strictly follow social distancing norms, a press release from the public sector oil retailer said on Wednesday.