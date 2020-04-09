STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t visit distributors for Ujwala booking: IOC

In case of need to visit distributors under exceptional circumstances, customers should strictly follow social distancing norms, a press release from the public sector oil retailer said on Wednesday.

Published: 09th April 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Workers go about their job of delivering LPG cylinders - an essential service - on Binny Mill Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Union government announced three free 14.2 kg LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana, the Indian Oil Corporation said customers should avoid visiting distributors for booking gas refills in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. No additional documents are required for availing the free refills under the Ujjwala scheme and booking can be done on phone.

