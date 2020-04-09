STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Latest data out. Bengaluru South got highest COVID-19 cases, most patients in Victoria Hospital

Most of the city's cases -- 20 patients -- are admitted in Victoria Hospital, followed by 10 in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and 6 in KC General Hospital among other institutions. 

Out of the 63 COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, only 23 are women. (Photo | EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
BENGALURU: As per Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike COVID-19 war room Bulletin dated April 8, the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases in Bengaluru are in the South Zone with 15 patients. 

This is followed by 13 in the East Zone, 10 in Mahadevapura, 7 in West zone, 4 in Bommanahalli, 3 in rest of Bengaluru urban, 2 in Yelahanka and 1 in RR Nagar zone.

There are 63 COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, of which 41 are male and 23 are female. The men majorly fall in the category of 20-29 years and women in 60-69 years. 10 men and 5 women have successfully recovered in the city and have been discharged.

70 per cent of the Bengaluru's COVID-19 cases are due to travel history to affected places, the analysis estimates. With 21% being primary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases, 6% tested positive after attending Tabhligi Jamat. BBMP and Health and Family Welfare department have traced 457 primary contacts and 4089 secondary contacts in the city of COVID-19 patients.

Hospital Name No. of COVID-19 cases admitted
Victoria Hospital     20
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases 10
KC General Hospital    6
Jayanagar General Hospital 5
IGICH Hospital   4
Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital   4
ED Hospital   2
Columbia Asia Yeshwanthpur  2
Vaidehi Hospital    1
Vikram Hospital  1
Mallige Medical Hospital    1
Fortis Hospital     1
Aakash Hospital    1
People Tree Hospital   1
St. John's Hospital     1

