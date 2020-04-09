Latest data out. Bengaluru South got highest COVID-19 cases, most patients in Victoria Hospital

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike COVID-19 war room Bulletin dated April 8, the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases in Bengaluru are in the South Zone with 15 patients.

This is followed by 13 in the East Zone, 10 in Mahadevapura, 7 in West zone, 4 in Bommanahalli, 3 in rest of Bengaluru urban, 2 in Yelahanka and 1 in RR Nagar zone.

Most of the city's cases -- 20 patients -- are admitted in Victoria Hospital, followed by 10 in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and 6 in KC General Hospital among other institutions.

There are 63 COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, of which 41 are male and 23 are female. The men majorly fall in the category of 20-29 years and women in 60-69 years. 10 men and 5 women have successfully recovered in the city and have been discharged.

70 per cent of the Bengaluru's COVID-19 cases are due to travel history to affected places, the analysis estimates. With 21% being primary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases, 6% tested positive after attending Tabhligi Jamat. BBMP and Health and Family Welfare department have traced 457 primary contacts and 4089 secondary contacts in the city of COVID-19 patients.