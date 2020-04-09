STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stay Safe

The COVID-19 infection that has engulfed the globe and our nation is having profound consequences on the health and economy of nations.

Published: 09th April 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The COVID-19 infection that has engulfed the globe and our nation is having profound consequences on the health and economy of nations. I am proud that the government has taken a proactive initiative to deal with the pandemic and we stand hand-in-hand with them to ensure that our population is saved. 

Every citizen of India has a responsibility to support this and maintain social distancing to avoid further spread of the virus. It is also important that each one of us ensures physical fitness by exercising within our homes which will also act as a stress buster. 

Stay with your family, remain in conversation and ensure you do things that you did not get an opportunity to do before, this will help you relax your mind. With people’s help and social distancing, we can fight and win this war!

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, CEO, Columbia Asia Hospitals

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp