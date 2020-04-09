By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The COVID-19 infection that has engulfed the globe and our nation is having profound consequences on the health and economy of nations. I am proud that the government has taken a proactive initiative to deal with the pandemic and we stand hand-in-hand with them to ensure that our population is saved.

Every citizen of India has a responsibility to support this and maintain social distancing to avoid further spread of the virus. It is also important that each one of us ensures physical fitness by exercising within our homes which will also act as a stress buster.

Stay with your family, remain in conversation and ensure you do things that you did not get an opportunity to do before, this will help you relax your mind. With people’s help and social distancing, we can fight and win this war!

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, CEO, Columbia Asia Hospitals