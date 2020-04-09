Tracking it down

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when social distancing is the buzz word, an app called DROR has launched a social distancing score and can even trace users who have come in contact with a positive COVID-19 patient, and simultaneously alerts them of the same. Recently launched, the app is available for Android users, and make use of the ‘Social Distancing Tracker’ feature, which enables users to maintain their daily social distancing score by exchanging short distance bluetooth signals between phones to detect other users of the app who are in close proximity.

“The DROR app processes information based on machine learning and an artificial intelligence-based algorithm. It informs the users of their social distancing score in real time along with alerting users if they get close to a high volume of human contact,” says Dhiraj Nauhbar, co-founder and CEO of DROR.

He goes on to add that in the past, ‘contact tracing’ relied only on the memory of interviewees. “However, there have been instances when interviewees cannot remember all their contacts or didn’t have information about people they had been in contact with,” says Nauhbar. He explains how the ‘social distancing’ feature of this app will also help in contact tracing with more people using this app.

“The only way to control this pandemic is through social distancing as has been confirmed by health experts and this is an effort to encourage people by showing them their daily, weekly and last 14 days social distancing score,” he says. Nauhbar is also ready to work with the Centre and state governments to tackle this issue. In addition, users will also get access to COVID-19 associated health alerts such as washing your hands in required time intervals and all essential information about social distancing and COVID-19.

