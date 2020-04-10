Bengaluru firm launches non-invasive ventilation system for use in ICU with COVID-19 patients

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bengaluru-based InnAccel Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of a non-invasive ventilation (NIV) system for use in the ICU with COVID-19 patients.

Designed, engineered, and manufactured in India, the country's first NIV system, Saans Pro, can be used to treat patients with worsening hypoxemia - low level of oxygen in blood - who are not distressed and have no other organ failure, the company claimed in a statement here.

It can also serve as a backup ventilation system when a ventilator or trained staff for intubation is not immediately available, it added.

CHECK OUT COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

InnAccel is a product innovation platform with a diverse portfolio of globally certified medical devices.

With over 14 lakh cases worldwide, there is a dire need for adequate respiratory support, such as invasive and non-invasive ventilation systems that can provide breathing assistance to critically-ill COVID-19 patients, the release said.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in India, InnAccel's infrastructure-independent NIV system can prove to be an essential tool to support the country's fight against this deadly virus, the company noted.

NIV ventilation systems are being recommended in countries like the US, the UK, Italy and China, it added.