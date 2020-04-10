STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Feeling ill? Quaran-time is 43 days

Coronavirus awareness message painted on a road in Bengaluru as number of infections keep rising in the country. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal,EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has decided to extend the quarantine duration by another 15 days and now it will be 43 days, to ensure the safety of people, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said on Thursday. He said the decision was taken after a meeting with health officials and all stakeholders. It will be implemented not just in Bengaluru but across the state. This comes into immediate effect and is mandatory, he added.

As per the decision, all primary and secondary contacts will also be housed in the quarantine centre for the first 14 days, after which they will be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and under self-quarantine reporting period for the remaining 15 days. During home quarantine, the patient will be tracked and regularly checked by medical professionals and during the self-quarantine reporting period, the person will have to make observations and send reports to the assigned health professionals.

The BBMP has listed 17 hotels with 1,400 rooms to be used for quarantine. The health and BBMP officials found that of those who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, have been housed at Haj Bhavan and are under regular check, of whom, four have been found positive and have been sent to designated isolation hospitals for treatment. To aid medical staffers and ASHA workers, the BBMP has appointed 26 medical professionals. At the same time, it has relieved 14 staffers, above 60, from seervice, citing age and health reasons, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner along with Mayor M Goutham Kumar also held an all-party meeting, where it was decided to sanction Rs 25 lakh to each ward councillor to supply food packets and medicines and other essentials to the poor. The Commissioner said a final decision will be taken in a couple of days. The money allocated must be utilised not just for labourers, but for others like auto and taxi drivers, delivery boys and daily wage workers, who are now stranded.

FOOD FOR ALL
The labour department has been supplying food packets and cooked food only to labourers at construction sites, and not other places. BBMP said there are 885 sites where 72,326 migrant labourers reside and so far only 41,527 food packets have been distributed. The remaining 25,208 will be given food immediately.

