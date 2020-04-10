Padarayanapura partially sealed due to COVID

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A part of Arafat Nagar in Padarayanapura in West Bengaluru has been sealed due to high viral load, with respect to COVID-19. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told TNIE, “Two coronavirus cases detected in the area had high viral load and a part of Padarayanapura was sealed off.

This means no one can go in or out.” The area is densely populated and BBMP has enforced containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus. “Owing to high population, we have cordoned off half-a-kilometre stretch. The COVID patients had eight primary and two secondary contacts, who have been traced,” said Dr Balasundar, Health officer, West Zone.