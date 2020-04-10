Residents may get essentials at doorsteps from Monday

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-day pilot project to supply essentials to over 1,200 residents in Katriguppe has boosted confidence of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government that all food items can be delivered to people’s doorstep during the lockdown.Taking the pilot ahead, from Friday, residents of Bengaluru South will begin to receive supplies at their doorstep, which will expand to the entire city by Monday. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya held a meeting in this regard on Thursday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Surya said, “If there is a need like in North India – Delhi, and Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh – to seal areas, we should be able to provide food; and not just basic rations, but what people like. This exercise is ideal for senior citizens and ailing people.” He added that they had circulated a contact number (080-61914960), to which people could call or send a WhatsApp message, and supplies are being given in Katriguppe.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too has shown interest in the implementation of this initiative, a BJP spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the Commissioner said that what the MP is doing is his own initiative, while BBMP will start one separately for the city through a dedicated number. Special Commissioner, Markets, Ravindra – who is overseeing the exercise – said, “We are feeding details of the entire city on the dashboard.”

The nitty gritty of the system

Call up the assigned number, or send a ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp; give your location; place order; the store calls back to reconfirm the order and location, and the products are delivered in 10-30 minutes; either the store delivers the order or it is sent through Dunzo, Zomato or Rapido, free of cost