All of Bengaluru not sealed, says top cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following rumours on social media platforms that entire Bengaluru city will be sealed, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao clarified that only two BBMP wards were sealed and there is no plan to seal the entire city.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Rao appealed to the public not to resort to panic buying, as all essential commodities are available. “There is a lockdown in the city and all essentials are available. Public should not pay heed to any rumours and should not hoard essential commodities as it will be made available,’’ he said, adding that the only Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar wards have been sealed off.

He said that the ongoing lockdown will be more stringently enforced in the city. “We have seized around 21,700 vehicles found commuting without passes. It is also found that some people have obtained passes by making false claims. Such passes have been cancelled,” Rao added.

More areas to be sealed in future: Mayor

Mayor M Goutham Kumar told TNIE that serious planning was on to seal other areas from where more COVID-19 positive cases are reported, where people have been loitering and population is high. “Sealing of wards means no one can come in or leave. More areas will be added to the list in the coming days. The meaning of lockdown is that people stay indoors, which they are not doing,” Kumar said. Rumours that Sanjaynagar, Ganganagar, Hebbal, Vasanthnagar, CV Raman Nagar, Vasanthnagar, Sampangiramanagar, Neelasandra, Agara, Jeevanbheemanagar, Benninganahalli, Banaswadi, HBR Layout, Nagawara and other areas were also sealed are doing the rounds, but BBMP denied them.

Barricaded roads spark panic, confusion in localities

Areas such as Sanjaynagar, RT Nagar, Ganganagar, and other areas in South Bengaluru were barricaded, sparking panic among residents who were worried that their areas were also being sealed. Many wondered how essential services such as ambulances and delivery of food and groceries would function. Joy VR, secretary of Sarjapur Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “We got a call from Sarjapur police asking residents not to step out, except from 6am to 9am, for essential services. We are already cut-off from city limits and get vegetables and other essentials from villages nearby. Going out for emergency has become a problem here.” Mayor Goutham Kumar admitted that BBMP and police have barricaded several areas to restrict the movement of people. Chetan Singh Rathore, DCP Central, said, “We are not sealing other areas. We are only restricting movement as it is difficult for us to monitor movement of vehicles.”