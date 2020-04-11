BBMP failed migrants, homeless: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pointing out that a third of COVID-19 patients in the state are from Bengaluru Urban district, the Karnataka High Court on Friday took the BBMP to task over its failure to ascertain the number of migrants, homeless people and others stranded on the streets, therefore undermining the efforts to contain the virus.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna noted that it was part of the BBMP’s mandatory duties under Section 58 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act to protect citizens and ensure that those stranded on the streets are accommodated in shelters.

“Unless the issue of migrant workers, homeless people and people stranded on the streets is properly taken care of, we fail to understand how BBMP will perform its statutory and mandatory duties and functions under Section 58 of the Act,” the bench said. The BBMP report indicated the BBMP had not made efforts to ascertain the number of people on the streets. The court asked the BBMP counsel to submit another report on the action taken in this regard by April 12.