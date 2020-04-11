Book BJP leaders for spreading hate: Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Friday wrote to Karnataka DG and IGP demanding that cases be registered against four BJP leaders.

In his letter to the top cop, Shivakumar demanded that two BJP MPs and two MLAs be booked for inflammatory remarks.

“On April 8, 2020, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje stated that ‘Jihadis are behind spreading COVID19.’ Another MP and former union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde said that people who attended congregation should be shot. ” he wrote in the letter to Praveen Sood.