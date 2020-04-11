Breathe in, breathe out... NIMHANS to hold live yoga sessions

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes well, yoga professionals from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) will teach online yoga therapy for COVID-19 patients across the globe. At present, NIMHANS Integrated Centre for Yoga has started online yoga live training by in-house experts mainly focusing on stress management.

The Union Health Ministry, in association with NIMHANS, has launched online training which is live demonstration where one can watch it and do it. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Gangadhar, Director, NIMHANS, said they had started it a couple of days ago using the Zoom app. The recorded video is also uploaded on the Union Health Ministry website where NIMHANS experts have demonstrated.

Dr Hemant Bhagav, Assistant Professor who has done MD as well as PhD in Yoga, is one of the teachers. It’s a one-hour class, Monday to Friday. There are two slots 7 am as well as 11 am. The first 45 minutes will be demonstration and the last 15 minutes will be interaction. A maximum of 500 people can login at a time. “At present, we have more than 350 people across the country,’’ he said. One can get details www.nimhansyoga.in

On the other hand, if the number increases, they have a plan too. Dr Gangadhar said, “We are also asking for slots on Dooradarshan,’’ he said. Very soon, NIMHANS will launch specified yoga modules for quarantined (but not positive), COVID-19 positive patients as well as for those who have recovered. It will be demonstrated online. Dr Gangadhar said yoga demonstration will be done by experts with master’s degrees. “It’s still under process. Anyone across the globe who comes under these three modules can make use of it,’’ he added.

BMTC conducts online yoga classes for staff

Bengaluru: In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during the lockdown, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has organised online yoga classes for its staff. The corporation has roped in Nirakula Yoga Academy for this, which is run by a two-member team. Previously in 2014, in order to check the increasing number of accidents involving its buses, BMTC had roped in teachers from Art of Living and Brahmakumari Eshwariya Vidyalaya to conduct yoga and meditation classes for its drivers. ENS