Easter at home, not alone

Tanya Savkoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home is where all the action is during the ongoing lockdown period, and festive occasions are no different. Easter celebrations will be different this year for most families across the city. Customs like church gatherings, Easter egg hunting, and feasts with family and friends will not take place in the traditional fashion. However, people have found a new way to keep the festive spirit high.

Church services are going online this year, with many institutions live streaming the service on their social media. “During this lockdown period, we have been engaging with the people through our website and our social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook. People are able to take the time to attend church more than usual during this unusual phase we are in,” said Rev Johnson V, pastor-in-charge, Bethel AG Church International Worship Centre, adding that they have noticed an online attendance of over 1,00,000 participants on their website and social media. They will now be hosting an online Easter service there as well.

The Mar Thoma Syrian Church on Primrose Road will also be organising an online mass on their social media. “We will be having a live service headed by our metropolitan, the head of the church in Kerala, on YouTube and other social media. Anyone can access it so people can stay safe indoors and still celebrate with family,” said the vicar of the church, Reverend Charley Jones.

Apart from religious services, people have also taken their celebratory gatherings online this year. Greever N Roxy, managing director at Elegant Weddings, has planned a video-call get together with his family and friends. “We wanted to replicate the last supper. So we wanted to have dinner with our close friends and families, online together,” he said. “We are also organising a mock restaurant for our parents. Since we won’t be able to go out this time, we are trying to replicate that feeling at home, where we play host and organise a set menu,” he added. Roxy is also encouraging his family to make homemade gifts for each other, with whatever supplies they already have at home.

Musician Bryden Lewis, who will be celebrating Easter with his parents, expressed how he is grateful to be celebrating the festival with his loved ones. “My mother is an excellent cook, so she will be cooking up a great meal. Apart from not being able to go to church, we will be celebrating it how we usually do. Just this time, it will not be with all my family and friends,” he said. Adding to it, he urged that people continue the celebrations in whatever way possible, and to not break their festive spirit, even under the lockdown. “I encourage everyone to practice things that they believe in or enjoy doing, even when locked in. People can find ways to celebrate festivals by looking at online methods or something similar,” he said.