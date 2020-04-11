Glass half full for this milkman  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunil N’s morning starts at 3 am everyday, when he heads out to distribute milk packets to the residents of RPC layout and Remco Layout. The 31-year-old’s routine has been the same for the last decade. He can be seen sporting his contagious smile every morning, greeting all his customers while making small talk with them.

On any given day, Sunil manages to distribute about 1,400 litres of milk on an average. However, with the recent outbreak of coronavirus, his sales have dropped down to 500 to 600 litres per day. But this doesn’t break his stride. “The demand for milk has come down, because most of my customers have left for their home towns. But there is nothing we can do about it. It is better to stay safe,” he said.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, Sunil also started selling bread and rusk to his customers. “Most shops are closed and it is not easy to get basic supplies. So I decided to start selling bread as well,” he said, adding that he aims to contribute as much as he can, in every possible way.

Of late, Sunil can be seen clad in a mask and gloves while doing his daily duty. He describes how the only challenge in his job now is ensuring that he is safe. “I don’t have to fear anything. I make sure I use a mask, gloves, and sanitiser, so there is no need for me to be scared,” he said. He also added that he delivers the milk packets at the doorstep, so that he doesn’t come in contact with people.