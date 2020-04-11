Lockdown brings out humane side in ministers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In these unprecedented times, ministers in Karnataka are leading by example on the humanitarian front. On Friday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted an appeal to people, asking them to take time off to provide food and water to parched stray animals and birds. He shared a photograph of himself watching a stray cat lapping up the milk he had offered it, at his official residence. Yediyurappa’s appeal was touching: that birds, dogs and cats have also been impacted due to the lockdown and might starve.

Earlier in the day, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar was snapped sweeping a road outside his residence, along with his wife. The minister is said to have picked up the broom himself after he learnt that the pourakarmika deputed to clean the locality was unwell. So early Friday morning, Suresh Kumar and his wife cleaned the road, upholding the dignity of labour.

Earlier this week, Tourism Minister CT Ravi shared a photograph of himself donating blood, and made an appeal to all donors to come forward and donate blood. This came after the Red Cross Society raised concerns over blood banks running out of blood, in the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19 and the general fear around the coronavirus.