STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lockdown brings out humane side in ministers

In these unprecedented times, ministers in Karnataka are leading by example on the humanitarian front.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Suresh Kumar sweeps a road outside his house on Friday  | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In these unprecedented times, ministers in Karnataka are leading by example on the humanitarian front. On Friday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted an appeal to people, asking them to take time off to provide food and water to parched stray animals and birds. He shared a photograph of himself watching a stray cat lapping up the milk he had offered it, at his official residence. Yediyurappa’s appeal was touching: that birds, dogs and cats have also been impacted due to the lockdown and might starve. 

Earlier in the day, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar was snapped sweeping a road outside his residence, along with his wife. The minister is said to have picked up the broom himself after he learnt that the pourakarmika deputed to clean the locality was unwell. So early Friday morning, Suresh Kumar and his wife cleaned the road, upholding the dignity of labour.

Earlier this week, Tourism Minister CT Ravi shared a photograph of himself donating blood, and made an appeal to all donors to come forward and donate blood. This came after the Red Cross Society raised concerns over blood banks running out of blood, in the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19 and the general fear around the coronavirus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp