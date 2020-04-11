STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nature’s guests…not masters! 

It was only much later, as I matured that I instinctively understood the work ethics and the mental stability that comes out of a sense of order.

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good morning Bangalore.

Have you noticed how most of us are creatures of habit? Especially if we are in a certain age group, we tend to be set in our ways. But I’m certainly not dissing having a fixed routine because it brings a little normalcy into these crazy times. I remember getting really mad with my mom as she would draw the curtains noisily and let bright sunlight stream into my bedroom even on a holiday. As a teenager I would grumble under my breath and complain to anyone who would listen that my mother had Hitler’s genes, (History-we were doing WW2 as a lesson plan) and generally act like a grouch.

It was only much later, as I matured that I instinctively understood the work ethics and the mental stability that comes out of a sense of order. Regular and repetitive activity actually stimulates your mind by boosting a feeling of wellbeing in one’s body. Exactly like walking or exercising in the mornings (even though the motions are repetitive) releases endorphins or happy hormones, doing repetitive and habitual activities also leaves one feeling satiated. Especially in times like this, indulging in daily mundane activity reassures me that this too shall pass and that leaves me with a feeling of normalcy! 

I try not to listen to statistics about ‘the virus’ on the news or social media. It makes me anxious, especially there is very little I can personally do to fix it. I am a fixer! My family and friends, the bullied and animals come to me when they want their problems ‘fixed’. I initially react and then act. I think this emotional and logical double whammy holds me in good stead.

So, when I can’t ‘do’ anything, it leaves me feeling impotent and frustrated. I clap my hands and light lamps very reluctantly because that’s the only way I think I can help, by following instructions and not over-whelming the system. Young people intrinsically baulk at discipline. So when I try to herd my young adults into a routine, they protest, argue and defy. Sigh! Some things don’t change and thankfully, this is normal too!

We all have to adjust to a new normal. It seems like we have stepped into the twilight zone and the door that will ultimately open, will propel us into a world that will be very different and unfamiliar from the way that we know it now. We can be excited or look upon it with trepidation. As nature demands, the young will look at the new emerging world as a challenge and exciting new times… and the older generation will have a tough time adjusting to the new order. The Malthusian theory will become a reality and Darwin will be smirking as his ‘survival of the fittest theory’ goes to work!

The lockdown may end but the fears will multiply. We can’t, in all truthfulness wish this pestilence away. As a new reality creeps in slowly but surely, recognisble names, friends and family get afflicted directly or indirectly. The concept of ‘this is it’ has started invading our personal spaces. My sister’s son, who grew up in front of me and who I brought up, has now become a first responder by offering his services as a doctor to the NHS in England. As I see his picture with a hazmat suit my eyes mist over. I am both proud and terrified.

We fell asleep in one world, and woke up in another. Hugs and kisses suddenly became weapons and not visiting parents and friends becomes an act of love. The world continues its life and it is beautiful.  Only, it puts humans in cages and I think it’s sending us a message:“You are not necessary. The air, earth, water and sky without you are fine. When you come back, remember that you are my guests. Not my masters.”

