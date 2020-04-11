Residents unnerved as Bengaluru areas barricaded

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sense of panic and anxiety blanketed many parts of the city after several arterial and interior roads in many localities were barricaded, prompting residents to queue up in front of shops for quick buys of essentials. Although Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the City police claimed that only two wards in the city had been sealed off, the intensified lockdown measure ahead of the impending decision on April 14 set off alarm bells.

Despite Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday clarifying that the sealing of areas would not be extended to the entire city, the police are already enforcing measures, indicating that large parts of the city have been sealed off. Not only are main and inner roads and streets being barricaded at random, the police are even stopping motorists plying on emergency duties and taking down vehicle registration numbers, mobile phone numbers and residential addresses of motorists.

In several cases on Friday, police forced motorists to return. Palike officials said sealing of areas entails prohibiting anyone from leaving or entering the locality. This has been done in Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar wards. These wards were sealed because of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 positive cases, that too in a single family in one of the wards. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told the TNIE, “As and when we get to know of cases and when they are confirmed, the decision on sealing more areas will be taken.”