STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents unnerved as Bengaluru areas barricaded

In several cases on Friday, police forced motorists to return. Palike officials said sealing of areas entails prohibiting anyone from leaving or entering the locality.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sense of panic and anxiety blanketed many parts of the city after several arterial and interior roads in many localities were barricaded, prompting residents to queue up in front of shops for quick buys of essentials. Although Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the City police claimed that only two wards in the city had been sealed off, the intensified lockdown measure ahead of the impending decision on April 14 set off alarm bells.

Despite Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday clarifying that the sealing of areas would not be extended to the entire city, the police are already enforcing measures, indicating that large parts of the city have been sealed off. Not only are main and inner roads and streets being barricaded at random, the police are even stopping motorists plying on emergency duties and taking down vehicle registration numbers, mobile phone numbers and residential addresses of motorists.

In several cases on Friday, police forced motorists to return. Palike officials said sealing of areas entails prohibiting anyone from leaving or entering the locality. This has been done in Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar wards. These wards were sealed because of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 positive cases, that too in a single family in one of the wards.  BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told the TNIE, “As and when we get to know of cases and when they are confirmed, the decision on sealing more areas will be taken.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp