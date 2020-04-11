By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s really difficult to be positive amid all that is going on, but now is as good a time as any to catch up with things you’ve been putting off for a while. Personally, I’ve been spending time reading, catching up on some fantastic shows on TV, keeping myself fit and there are household chores that I’ve slowly become very good at. I’m also turning to games of Ludo every day with a few of the lads on the team, because I have to keep the competitive edge alive!

When the football season is on, I don’t really have the time to do anything beyond train, play, eat and sleep, so I’m making most of this forced break of sorts. I guess now is a great time to read that book you’ve been putting off, finally getting down to cooking something, learning a language, taking a short course online – the options are plenty. Most importantly, whatever it is you choose to do, make sure you’re exercising your mind. And if you can squeeze in a little basic workout at home, that would be ideal. Just make sure you’re indoors.

What’s made this a little bearable is that we just got done with our season. But I will be honest, football is the last thing on my mind at the moment. It’s easy for us sitting in homes to talk about what we miss doing. We’re fortunate. There are so many out there who are struggling to get meals and don’t have a roof over their head. When things get back to normal, football will happen again. But you have to think about the battle people who will be beginning from scratch, will be fighting. You have to be grateful.

Like I said earlier, it’s important that everyone exercises their minds. These are unprecedented times we are in the middle of and it’s easy to get bogged down. It’s key to stay calm, take care of your physical health, but more importantly, your mental health. Find things to keep yourself busy, while hoping that these days get past us sooner than later.