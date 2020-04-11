STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stay Safe

 It’s really difficult to be positive amid all that is going on, but now is as good a time as any to catch up with things you’ve been putting off for a while.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri, Footballer 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s really difficult to be positive amid all that is going on, but now is as good a time as any to catch up with things you’ve been putting off for a while. Personally, I’ve been spending time reading, catching up on some fantastic shows on TV, keeping myself fit and there are household chores that I’ve slowly become very good at. I’m also turning to games of Ludo every day with a few of the lads on the team, because I have to keep the competitive edge alive!

When the football season is on, I don’t really have the time to do anything beyond train, play, eat and sleep, so I’m making most of this forced break of sorts. I guess now is a great time to read that book you’ve been putting off, finally getting down to cooking something, learning a language, taking a short course online – the options are plenty. Most importantly, whatever it is you choose to do, make sure you’re exercising your mind. And if you can squeeze in a little basic workout at home, that would be ideal. Just make sure you’re indoors.

What’s made this a little bearable is that we just got done with our season. But I will be honest, football is the last thing on my mind at the moment. It’s easy for us sitting in homes to talk about what we miss doing. We’re fortunate. There are so many out there who are struggling to get meals and don’t have a roof over their head. When things get back to normal, football will happen again. But you have to think about the battle people who will be beginning from scratch, will be fighting. You have to be grateful.

Like I said earlier, it’s important that everyone exercises their minds. These are unprecedented times we are in the middle of and it’s easy to get bogged down. It’s key to stay calm, take care of your physical health, but more importantly, your mental health. Find things to keep yourself busy, while hoping that these days get past us sooner than later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp