‘Taking care of daily wage workers is need of the hour’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most of us probably haven’t seen a global crisis of this scale in our lifetime. The lockdown life has indeed been an eye-opener. Social distancing, working from home, persistent fear of infection – life as we know it has changed and how! This time off from our hectic lives has brought to the fore our symbiotic relationship with nature and each other. Our lives are so innately interconnected that we have to care.

The pressing concern at the moment, especially in our country, is to take care of our daily wage community, migrant workers, underprivileged children and the homeless and needy. While the economic consequences of this pandemic are expected to be profound, and businesses have the tough task of chalking out a recovery plan, we cannot afford to ignore the distressing social consequences. At a time of crisis, it takes a nation to join hands to bring about a change, and protect their most vulnerable.

While the government is doing everything in their capacity, given India’s overpopulation and severe economic disparity, their efforts alone will not be enough. We have a social responsibility towards our fellow human beings who find themselves in less fortunate circumstances. These are the very same people who contribute to our daily lives in a hundred different ways. We are as dependent on them, as they are on us. How can we forget their plight and leave them to their own defences in the middle of this crisis?

We are serving meals per day to over 20,000 daily wage workers, underprivileged children and the needy across the country. We have also provided provisions for the month to 9,000 families, as well as to hospitals and orphanages. It’s heartening to see the tremendous support coming in from corporate India and the celebrities. It proves that even the worst crises can be overcome if we all join hands and do our bit.

SOLUTION: We, as conscious citizens of our beloved city, can do our bit too in ensuring that no lives are lost due to hunger during this period. There are several platforms that are raising funds to take care of these people during this crisis. No contribution is too little.

I urge you to come forward and contribute whatever you can. And if this is difficult for some, let us at least come together to take care of the people who work for us. I implore you to ensure that you pay your help, cooks, drivers, security guards, and other such workers, their salaries during this lockdown period, even if they are unable to provide you with their services. Help them with money or provisions but help nevertheless! After all, at this point, they are dependent on us for their very survival. When our battle against COVID-19 is over, let’s not forget our lockdown lessons.

As we reassess our priorities and what we truly value, let compassionate co-existence become a way of life. Perhaps, it’ll pave the way for a cleaner, greener and healthier Bengaluru in the near future.