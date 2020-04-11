STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

 The wonderlist

Unending tasks, holiday homework, daily chores or goals for the year — everything can become less overwhelming and more delighting if they are scheduled in a list.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unending tasks, holiday homework, daily chores or goals for the year — everything can become less overwhelming and more delighting if they are scheduled in a list. Here are some pointers to maintain the perfect list

Do you remember the time before everything got very dystopic? And then a little before? Well, I remember the days in which math holiday homework was the bane of my existence. Not math; just the homework that came with it every summer break. Cue the tantrums, a million excuses and ever so often, the nightmare I woke up from in the early hours of the morning, drenched in sweat, where I didn’t complete the assignment on time (straight As student problems, probably).

To quell this anxiety, I turned to the beauty of structured simplicity that is list-making; et voila, here we are many moons later, where I’m, in simple words, making a list on how to make the perfect list. There isn’t a day that goes by, which I don’t deconstruct into a schedule or a list, and while you’re in quarantine, maybe it’s an activity that might make your day a lot more productive, and a lot less anxious too. And yes, it’s an art form, so listen close!

Keep it simple
Every listmaker’s guide to making a list will begin with this cardinal rule of listing — KEEP IT SIMPLE. Ideally, lists should help in calming some of the chaos of daily life and not necessarily 
become a part of it. So make the tasks as straightforward and doable as they can be.

Make just one  for the day 

While pro listers will have master lists and more, an excellent place to start is one daily to-do list. Firstly, this will ensure zero confusion with prioritising your tasks and secondly, prevent you from getting overwhelmed.

Break it down

As simple as you word your tasks, breaking them down into their bare essential is vital. Making a list of simple tasks such as doing the dishes and washing your hands can be very motivational in tackling the bigger ones on the list.

Sprinkle in some numbers

If you’re especially feeling yourself today, then why not throw in some time limits on the tasks as well. It’s like a fun competition with yourself. Ample time restrictions such as 10 pm-11 pm: Grocery Shopping, can push you to get things done instead of spending hours staring at the snacks in the store.  
 

Account for buffer time

Buffer time is my Secret Sauce to list-making. When the time is 3.13 pm, or 5.17 am or numbers 
that our mind doesn’t like, it just doesn’t seem like the right time to do stuff. So plan into your timed list, 15-20 minutes of buffer time because it’s okay to be kind to yourself.

Write it down

I want to say that writing lists on phones are 
blasphemous, but I do it, so instead, I’m going to phrase it as — pick your medium (HINT: Paper! I love it, so you love it too). There’s little in life more satisfying than writing a list on paper and then scoring it through, once it’s done. The sound, the touch and the feeling of achievement are unparalleled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp